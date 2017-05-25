Bihar: At least 8 feared dead as bus catches fire in Nalanda’s Harnaut

Visuals of Bihar bus fire. (ANI) Visuals of Bihar bus fire. (ANI)

At least eight persons were killed and a 16 other injured when a bus caught fire in Harnaut city of Nalanda district, Bihar late on Thursday. Bihar government has assured ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the eight killed. According to the Superintendent of Police, one of the eight persons killed was a child.

The bus caught fire around 6 pm at Harnaught Bazaar, 50 km from the state capital. It was on its way to Shiekhpura. All the 16 injured have been rushed to different hospitals, 10 of them were sent to Patna while six others are at the Sadar hospital at Biharsharif.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained said SP to news agencies.

