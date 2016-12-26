Bihar: Arms, ammunition found in CRPF personnel’s house

Bihar police has seized arms and ammunition, including police weapon, allegedly supplied to Maoists from the residence of a CRPF personnel in Bihar’s Munger district, police said today.

Munger superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said following a tip-off, a raid was conducted at the residence of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Bageshwari village under Haveli Kharagpur police station late last night.

During the raid, police seized 38 bullets of AK47, five ammunition of Insas rifle, one magazine and a .303 Mark 4 rifle which was with a policeman currently posted with Patna police, the SP said.

The mother of the CRPF personnel was arrested after the raid and a police team has been sent to arrest the accused, who is posted in north-east and his Bihar police kin Mondeshwari Mandal, posted with Patna police, Bharti said.