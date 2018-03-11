Case against Bihar BJP chief for saying Araria will become ‘ISI den’ if RJD’s Sarfaraz Alam wins

Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai (Archives) Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai (Archives)

A case has been filed against Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai for saying that if RJD candidate Sarfaraz Alam won in Araria, the Lok Sabha seat would “become a den of ISI”. Narpatganj Police Station in-charge Sunil Singh confirmed the case against Rai for violation of code of conduct. Bihar’s Araria constituency went to bypolls today in what is being seen as the first major test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ever since he pulled the JD(U) out of the Grand Alliance and partnered with the BJP, with Sushil Modi as his Deputy.

The complaint letter, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, addressed to the police station in-charge stated that in a campaign speech made on Friday, Rai referred to Sarfaraz Alam and said objectionable things.

RJD candidate Mohammed Taslimuddin beat BJP’s sitting MP Pradeep Kumar Singh in 2014 in Araria, a Lok Sabha seat that had been an NDA bastion since 1996. The two main candidates for the Araria seat are Alam and Pradip Singh of BJP. The death of Alam’s father Mohd Taslimuddin had necessitated polls for the seat.

ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) is the intelligence agency of Pakistan. It collects intel related to national security from around the world and reports to the Director-General of Pakistan. The ISI has often been accused of running militant operations in India.

