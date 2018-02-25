  • Associate Sponsor
Bihar accident: Police say vehicle that killed 9 students belongs to BJP leader

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav visited the injured and met the families of the victims. He alleged that the driver of the vehicle was drunk and asked why no arrests had been made so far.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 25, 2018 4:10 pm
The Mahindra Bolero that lost control and rammed into nine kids at Ahiyapur in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. (Photo: IANS)
The vehicle that killed nine schoolchildren (six girls and three boys) in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Saturday belonged to a BJP leader from Sitamarhi, police officials said. The BJP leader, Manoj Baitha, was reportedly inside the Bolero when the accident took place on NH 77 and escaped along with his driver after the incident, IANS reported. The RJD was quick to pounce upon the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and sought strict punishment for those behind the deaths.

The accident took place around 1.30 pm when school got over and students were crossing the highway to reach Dharampur village on the other side. A truck coming from Muzaffarpur and going towards Sitamarhi first hit and injured a woman. The driver of a speeding Mahindra Bolero vehicle, coming from the opposite direction, lost control, probably to avoid running over the injured woman and hit the schoolchildren. About a dozen other students were reportedly injured, and are being treated at Muzaffarpur’s Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.

On Sunday, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav visited the injured and met the families of the victims. He alleged that the driver of the vehicle was drunk and asked why no arrests had been made so far. “The vehicle has a BJP board attached to it and the driver was drunk at the time of the incident. BJP leaders are totally drunk in power,” he said.

The accident took place around 1.30 pm when school got over and students were crossing the highway to reach Dharampur village on the other side. (Photo: IANS)

The victims were children of either daily wage workers and marginal farmers and students and parents have been demanding relocation of the school owing to its location near the highway. Protesting parents and local residents blocked traffic on the stretch for several hours after Saturday’s accident, while IANS reported that some people also vandalised the school and set ablaze the infrastructure.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each child killed in the accident.

  1. Nitin Deolekar
    Feb 25, 2018 at 5:42 pm
    Sad.. Fix. Speed Limited of 80 Km/ Per Hour on all SUV cars all across country..Max. speed of 80 Km/ Per Hour for all Vehicles.. Check Alcohol smell of each driver at each toll posts..Automatic..?
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. blackpower 666
      Feb 25, 2018 at 4:50 pm
      the students were obviously muslims - terrorists, antinationals, beef eaters - descendants of the unwanted who refused to relocate to pakistan. therefore the BJP leader was perfectly in running these little terrorists under his car
      (5)(1)
      Reply
      1. Raghunathan Othayammadath Melath
        Feb 25, 2018 at 4:49 pm
        So the BJP leader used this vehicle to kill 9 innocent children?? What a pity?? Press utes...
        (1)(5)
        Reply
        1. blackpower 666
          Feb 25, 2018 at 4:55 pm
          hmm - your saffron dungbrain cannot register this. the BJP leader betrayed the genes of his hindutva cowardly ancestors. just as his and your hindutva ancestors millions of them ran like the wind at the sight of a few 1000 muslim invaders so did this BJP leader flee - hit and run like a hindtuva coward
          (4)(0)
          Reply
          1. Raghunathan Othayammadath Melath
            Feb 25, 2018 at 4:59 pm
            Hindutwa is the soul of this country and will remain like this always.
            (0)(11)
            1. blackpower 666
              Feb 25, 2018 at 5:19 pm
              yes Hindutva souls like shambulal regar. how many muslims have u killed? how many muslim women have you raped? how many muslim fetuses have you collected?
              (1)(0)
              1. blackpower 666
                Feb 25, 2018 at 5:20 pm
                Melath - dont know abotu hindutva souls. but definitely about hindutva ar seho les. 500 million of them defecate openly everyday making india #1 open defecation country in the world!!! a u proud of that?
                (1)(0)
                1. blackpower 666
                  Feb 25, 2018 at 5:21 pm
                  "Hindutwa is the soul of this country" yes mo bhagwats army of hindutva rapists, gangrapists, massmurderers, arsonists, looters, bestials, pederasts, catamite lovers, - certainly not homo sapiens
                  (1)(0)
                2. R
                  Rajesh Pandey
                  Feb 25, 2018 at 5:13 pm
                  Raghunathan: First Read, understand and than put your comments. It is clear mentioned about the vehicle not for the driver. Thanks for the understanding.
                  (1)(0)
                  Reply
                3. blackpower 666
                  Feb 25, 2018 at 4:48 pm
                  "The BJP leader, Manoj Baitha, was reportedly inside the Bolero when the accident took place on NH 77 and escaped along with his driver after the incident" - this BJP leader did a FAKENDRANATH. now this BJP leader is going to blame muslims for it somehow!
                  (8)(0)
                  Reply
                  1. T
                    terimaakichut
                    Feb 25, 2018 at 4:35 pm
                    The reason car belonged to Bharat Jalao Party, everyone is quiet on the issue...Had it belonged to opposition, Modi would have shed crocodile tears and tweeted almost whole day with sanghi terrorists providing backup.....Now that his own hindu terrorists are involved he has taken refuge under Lan ki Baat
                    (10)(0)
                    Reply
