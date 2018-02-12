Bihar: Woman constructs toilet by begging after officials ignore her

Amina, a widow in her late 40s and mother of a minor boy, is working as a labourer to earn her livelihood. (Express Photo/Representational) Amina, a widow in her late 40s and mother of a minor boy, is working as a labourer to earn her livelihood. (Express Photo/Representational)

In a soul-stirring act that has drawn widespread praise, a poverty-stricken woman in Bihar collected money through begging for constructing a toilet at her house, an official said on Monday. Amina Khatoon, a resident of Pathra Uttar village in flood-prone Koshi region, begged in the neighbouring villages to collect the money for constructing a toilet, the official said.

Amina said a mason and a labourer, who worked for her, refused to take their wages because they were moved by her commitment towards building a toilet. She was felicitated by the district administration on Sunday at a function in her village for her unique effort.

A widow in her late 40s and mother of a minor boy, Amina is working as a labourer to earn her livelihood.

Pointing out the official apathy towards the poor despite the hype around Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Bihar, Amina said the concerned block level officials ignored her plea when she approached them for funds to construct a toilet.

Bihar is languishing at the bottom in terms of eradicating open defecation is concerned. Millions of people in Bihar still practice open defecation and not a single district has so far been declared ODF (Open Defecation Free).

However, the state government has targeted an ODF Bihar by October 2, 2019, under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin (SBM-G).

