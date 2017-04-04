Over 5,14,639 litre of IMFL seized during one year of liquor ban in Bihar

The Bihar government had seized over 5,14,639 litre of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 11,371 litre of beer and 3,10,292 litre of domestic brew in the state during the one year of imposition of liquor ban.

The Excise and Prohibition department reeled out comprehensive figures of its operation with the help of police for effective implementation of complete prohibition from April 5, 2016 to March 31, 2017. A total of 44,594 people were arrested under new Excise Act, 2016 in the state, it said. Out of this 20,149 arrests were made by Excise department while police arrested 24,445.

A total of 44,557 were forwarded to jail jointly by Excise department officials and police as part of intensive drive during the year. Excise and Police together conducted 216595 raids and registered 40,078 cases.

Giving details of seizure, the figures said that while Excise department officials seized 1,07,801.24 litre of IMFL the police took into its possession 4,06,738 litre of foreign brand liquor totalling 5,14,639.23 litre during one year of operation.

Though there was no ban on Todi (fermented palm tree juice) but restriction was imposed on its sale as per 1991 rules in prohibited areas. A total of 10,217.0 litre of Todi was seized from April 5, 2016 to March 31, 2017 on this count. Giving more details, the department said in the new year, in two days from April 1, Excise and police jointly conducted 2127 raids and arrested 439 persons.

They together seized 10,719.38 litre of IMFL and 2823.35 litre of domestic brew on April 1 and 2 this year.

