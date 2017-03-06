Bihar: 45 students taken ill due to suspected food poisoning

The incident took place at Jamia Milia Bada Madarsa at Dagarua Bazar last night as 45 students reported symptoms of vomiting and loose motion soon after having dinner at the residential school, officials said. (Representational image) The incident took place at Jamia Milia Bada Madarsa at Dagarua Bazar last night as 45 students reported symptoms of vomiting and loose motion soon after having dinner at the residential school, officials said. (Representational image)

As many as 45 students of a residential minority seminary were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning in Bihar’s Purnia district, a medical officer said today. The incident took place at Jamia Milia Bada Madarsa at Dagarua Bazar last night as 45 students reported symptoms of vomiting and loose motion soon after having dinner at the residential school, the Civil Surgeon Dr. MM Wasim said. A doctor from the block hospital was initially called but soon after a medical team comprising doctors and four ambulances from Sadar hospital, reached there to begin treatment of the ailing students, he said.

While 44 sick students were undergoing treatment at the madarsa itself, one student has been referred to Sadar hospital in view of his serious condition, Wasim said. The Civil Surgeon said that food poisoning was suspected to be the cause of sudden illness of 45 madarsa students. Meanwhile, the Baisi Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Anil Kumar has expressed ignorance about the incident.

When asked as to what action the local administration proposed to take into the food poisoning incident, he said that he was trying to find out the facts of the matter from madarsa officials.