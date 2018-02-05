Bihar: 40% of kidnappings in 2017 for marriage, reveals police data

The data reveals that out of 33,505 kidnapping cases lodged in the past five years, 14,965 are those of “kidnapping for marriage”. The data reveals that out of 33,505 kidnapping cases lodged in the past five years, 14,965 are those of “kidnapping for marriage”.

More than 40 per cent of kidnappings in Bihar till November last year were for marriage, police data has revealed. Also, a breakdown of annual kidnapping data of Bihar Police for the last five years points at an alarming number of “kidnapping for marriage” cases.

Till November, 2017, number of such cases are 3419 out of 8,336 cases of kidnapping. The number of such cases was 3075 out of 7294 kidnapping cases in 2016, 3001 out of 7127 cases in 2015, 2533 out of 5374 cases in 2014 and 2935 out of 5484 cases in 2013, according to data on state police website. The data reveals that out of 33,505 kidnapping cases lodged in the past five years, 14,965 are those of “kidnapping for marriage”.

Officials did not explain in detail the definition of the “kidnapping for marriage” category, but said incidence of “marriages at gun-point”, once common in the state, had become negligible.

Additional Director General of Police Vinay Kumar told The Indian Express, “Most of these cases under ‘kidnapping for marriage’ category are about men and women fleeing homes for marriages. Some of these are forced marriages but there are negligible instances of marriages at gunpoint that happened in 1970s and 1980s. Some of these men and women also fled out of fear that their marriage won’t be accepted or out of fear of honour killing. It is more a social issue than one of policing. We try to do community policing, but it is up to parents and children to find a solution”. He said they had to specify reasons of kidnapping as per Supreme Court guidelines. “We lodge cases under IPC section 363 in which reasons of kidnapping are not known”.

