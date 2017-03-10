Bihar: 35% quota for women in PDS shop allocation

After implementing 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs, the Bihar government has now announced 35 per cent reservation for women in allocation of Public Distribution System (PDS) shops. Over 4,500 women are expected to be immediate beneficiaries of the move.

The state Food and Consumer Protection department has asked commissioners and district magistrates to ensure the immediate implementation of the decision. Food and Consumer Protection minister Madan Sahani said: “Our decision is in consonance with the government’s policies to empower women.”