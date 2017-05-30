Bihar: 24 killed in lightning, rain mishaps

Lightning and thunderstorm claimed 24 lives, including six from East Champaran, in Bihar in the last 36 hours. Additional Secretary of Bihar disaster management department, Anirudh Kumar, said five of the 24 died in a wall collapse after a thunderstorm, which began on Saturday. Six died in East Champaran, four in Jamui, and two deaths each were reported from Madhepura, Munger and Bhagalpur. West Champaran, Vaishali and Samastipur reported one death each.

