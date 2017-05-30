Latest News
Bihar: 20 people held, six liquor bottles seized

During routine checking of vehicles at the integrated check post, the police intercepted a luxury vehicle and found 20 people, including two girls, intoxicated with liquor, the Excise Inspector Vinod Khalifa said

By: PTI | Nawada | Published:May 30, 2017 11:48 am
As many as 20 people, including two girls, were arrested today after they were found in an inebriated condition and six liquor bottles seized from them at an integrated check post at Rajauli in Bihar’s Nawada district, an official said. During routine checking of vehicles at the integrated check post, the police intercepted a luxury vehicle and found 20 people, including two girls, intoxicated with liquor, the Excise Inspector Vinod Khalifa said.

During the search, six bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were seized from the vehicle, he said. Khalifa refused to share the name of those arrested under the stringent excise act for consumption of liquor and possession of alcohol bottles, but said that all of them hailed from Nawada, Nalanda and Patna districts, besides Delhi. The luxury vehicle too has been impounded, the Excise Inspector said.

