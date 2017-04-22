Bihar: 2 teens run over by train in selfie bid

Two teenagers died and another was injured in an attempt to click a selfie with an approaching train in the background in Katihar district of Bihar on Friday morning. Police said the accident took place at Lal Pul over Kari Kosi river in Katihar-Barauni railway division. The three boys had been waiting on the bridge to click the selfie.

As the train approached, they tried to run to the end of the bridge, but could not make it. While two of them were run over by the train, one managed to jump into the river, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Sameer (16) and Roshan (17), both residents of Laliahi Shivaji Nagar. The third boy is recovering at a Katihar hospital.

