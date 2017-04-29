Bihar: 15 IPS officers transferred

The Bihar government today transferred 15 seniors IPS officers. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Sunil Kumar has been made Director General of Bihar Police Academy, according to a Home department notification.

S K Singhal of the 1988 IPS batch will be new ADG (Headquarters), it said. 1989 batch IPS officer Alok Raj besides the post of ADG Law and Order has been given additional charge of Special branch.

Upendra Kumar Sinha has been made Inspector General of Police Vigilance Investigation Bureau at Patna. Rajesh Kumar (2003 batch) has been made new DIG of Magadh range at Patna. He would take place of Shalin who has been relieved for joining SPG at the Centre.

His batch mate Vikash Vaibhav has been made new DIG of Bhagalpur. Minu Kumari of the 2010 batch of IPS has been made new Superintendent of Police of Khagaria, the notification said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now