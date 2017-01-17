Bihar: 12-year-old ‘gangraped’ by principal, 3 teachers

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by a school principal and three teachers Sunday. The four accused, who were booked Monday, are absconding.

The victim’s medical report is awaited and she is being treated at Patna Medical College and Hospital. She is suffering from excessive bleeding and is learnt to be in a critical condition.

Jehanabad women police station in-charge Kusum Bharati said: “We have lodged a rape case against Rajkiya Madhya Vidyalaya, Kako, principal Aju Ahmed and teachers — Mohammed Shaukat, Abdul Bari and A Rahman on a complaint by the victim’s mother.”

Bharati said the girl was mentally unstable and did not study at the school, but would go there with her mother, who is a physical education teacher there.

Stating that her husband did not stay with them, the girl’s mother said: “She is my only child. She is not mentally sound. As there is no one to take care of her at home, she accompanied me to school.” She added that her first priority was to save her daughter and then fight for justice. She also plans to lodge a complaint with the state education department.