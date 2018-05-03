Bihar: Seven killed as bus catches fire in Motihari, govt promises 4 lakh compensation

The death toll is expected to rise. The death toll is expected to rise.

At least seven people were killed after the bus they were travelling in overturned and caught fire in Bihar’s Motihari region, ANI reported. Total 17 people were on board, out of which six have been rescued. The bus, belonging to Raj Travels, was on its way from Muzaffarpur to New Delhi.

The accident accident occurred under the Kotwa police station area, over 75 km from the state capital, on the National Highway 28.

“It is a really sad incident. There is a provision to give compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of dead in such cases and it will be given,” said Bihar Disaster Management and Relief Minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav.

This comes over a month after at least 10 people, including two women and as many children, were killed when a bus skidded off an elevated highway in Sitamarhi, Bihar.

#SpotVisuals: Bihar: 12 people dead due to fire in a bus after it overturned, in Motihari; Death toll expected to rise, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/SNyMYUYmih — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2018

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd