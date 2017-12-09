Biggest inequality is identity-based: Kanhaiya Kumar

Stating that identity-based inequality is the biggest inequality in India, former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University student union Kanhaiya Kumar Friday said that to live, people should have freedom and accessibility to resources.

Kumar was speaking at Sankalp Global Summit, a conference to discuss social change. He added that farmers are the first producers and last consumers in India, and there is a need to share prosperity and resources equally with them. “There is a need for direct market links for farmers to distribute better profits in the supply chain,” he said.

