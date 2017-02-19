Big budget promises by BJP will not be implemented: Ashok Gehlot

Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo) Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot. (File Photo)

Rajasthan’s ex-chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the BJP government might make big promises in upcoming state budget but they will never be implemented. Gehlot also said Congress is preparing a “list” of officers who are doing injustice and atrocities on people, as he asserted that his party will regain the reigns of Rajasthan where assembly elections will be held late next year.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“BJP government may announce anything in the budget, Congress will come in power again,” he claimed, ahead of the state assembly budget session which begins on February 23.

“Congress is preparing a list of officers who are doing injustice and atrocities on people. Such bureaucrats will not be spared and those working honestly need not worry,” he said.

Gehlot said Congress-led UPA-II at the Centre had made ample efforts to implement Goods and Services Tax (GST) but the BJP-ruled states had opposed it intensely.

He said, “Now the same BJP government wants GST to be implemented. Despite this, Congress has supported the decision and has given its suggestion and conditions to the government.”

“If the given suggestions are incorporated, it will be a good decision,” Gehlot said in a statement.