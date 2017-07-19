Husband of Jagga Jasoos actor Bidisha Bezbaruah arrested

The victim’s father has alleged that ties between his daughter, Bidisha Bezbaruah, and her husband, Nisheeth Jha, were strained. (File Photo) The victim’s father has alleged that ties between his daughter, Bidisha Bezbaruah, and her husband, Nisheeth Jha, were strained. (File Photo)

The Gurgaon Police has arrested the husband of Assamese actress and singer, Bidisha Bezbaruah, who allegedly committed suicide at her residence in the posh Sushant Lok area.

Nishith Jha was arrested from Surat last night, police said on Thursday. Jha was booked on charges of abetment to suicide following a complaint by the actress’s father, they said.

Bidisha Bezbaruah, who was last seen in Anurag Basu’s “Jagga Jasoos”, was found dead on Monday evening. The 30-year-old was a well-known TV personality who had hosted many stage shows. She had recently come from Mumbai to Gurgaon, police said.

“Bezbaruah was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her rented accommodation which she had taken recently,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Saharan had said on Tuesday. He said the father of the actress had informed the police that she was not taking his calls.

When the police reached the spot, the main gate and the door were locked from inside. The police team broke open the door and found her hanging. “The victim’s father claimed in his complaint that she had a love marriage, but would often have quarrels with her husband,” the DCP said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had also spoken to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar seeking proper probe into the death.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App