Bid to tackle regional disparity and low human index: Government development model to focus on 10 backward districts

In an attempt to tackle regional disparity in per capita income and low human index and increase the state’s per capita income to Rs 6 lakh by 2030, the government has decided on a development model focusing on the 10 most backward regions in Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra.

Currently, the state’s per capita income is Rs 1.47 lakh and the 10 shortlisted districts with low per capital income shortlisted are Nandurbar (Rs 66,110), Washim (Rs 66,462), Hingoli (Rs 66,998), Buldhana (Rs 68,298), Gadchiroli (Rs 70,911), Beed (Rs 78,685), Osmanabad (Rs 79,041), Yavatmal (Rs 82,180), Parbhani (Rs 82,684) and Jalna (Rs 82,844).

Officials said the growth should reflect across the region and not confined to the four most prosperous districts of Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik. “The state’s per capita income at Rs 1.47 lakh can be attributed to three districts with higher income, Mumbai (Rs 2.58 lakh), Thane ( Rs 2.17 lakh) and Pune (Rs 2.04 lakh),” an official in the ministry of finance said.

Although Maharashtra’s current per capita income is higher than the national average at Rs 94,178, a district-wise income index in the state shows a regional imbalance in development and income growth. Of the 36 districts in the state, the per capita income of 16 is less than Rs 1 lakh.

The Konkan division that includes Mumbai leads with a per capita income of Rs 2.24lakh, followed by Nashik division at1.12 lakh, Pune at 1.63 lakh), Aurangabad division at 90,000), Amravati at Rs 84,878) and Nagpur division at Rs 1.32 lakh.

To sustain a 12 per cent Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) with more than 10 per cent in the agricultural sector, the government believes its capital investment will have to increase from current Rs 26,000 in the sector to Rs 50,000 in the next five years.

Sources said that keeping in mind the need to optimise spending on social sectors in the 10 backward districts, a roadmap has linked low income to low human development index. Of the total 11.40 crore people in Maharashtra, the population below poverty line is pegged at 17.35 per cent.

“The 10 districts with low income have different problems. While farm crisis is common, the problem of poor infrastructure in villages is being addressed with higher investments in water conservation projects. Rural village roads are being constructed to improve connectivity and new avenues of work are being created through cottage industries. These villages also comprise a sizeable tribal population in its interiors,” a source in the government said.

Under the state human development plan, the 125 talukas spread across the 10 districts will have special programmes on health, education and employment sectors.

According to sources, of the total funds allocated to talukas across the state till December 2017, Rs 302 crore has been kept aside for the 125 talukas.

On the human development index, the 10 districts are categorised as low and medium leads with Nandurbar at 0.604, Gadchiroli at 0.608, Washim at 0.646, Hingoli at 0.648, Osmanabad at 0.649 and Jalna at 0.663. Beed with 0.678, Parbhani at 0.683, Buldhana at 0.684 and Yavatmal at 0.700 are the others.

The overall average of Maharashtra in human development index is 0.752.

