Bid to ‘Free’ Dera Chief on August 25: Chandigarh constable among four arrested

THE PANCHKULA police Monday arrested four persons, including a head constable (HC) of Chandigarh police, Lal Chand, for his alleged role in trying to ‘free’ Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim from the district court complex on August 25, apart from a woman, Sharanjeet Kaur, and her son, Gurmeet Singh, for allegedly harbouring Honeypreet, the Dera head’s ‘adopted daughter’, when she was absconding.

The police have also recovered a bag containing two passports – one cancelled and one vaild – of Ram Rahim, along with the some coloured photocopies of the valid passport.. More than a dozen credit, debit cards, chequebooks and some blank cheques were also found. Sources said the bag was the part of seizures from inside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters, Sirsa, and later handed over to Panchkula police.

Lal Chand, the arrested cop, is posted with the CID wing of Chandigarh police and was spotted near the district court complex in Panchkula on August 25. Police sources said Chand was summoned for joining the police investigation and arrested as he failed to give satisfactory replies.

He was arrested by an SIT headed by ACP Sumer Singh. Chand hails from Bathinda and joined Chandigarh police as a constable in 1991. Sources said Chand was a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda and even his name was mentioned in a list of nearly 110 persons, which was prepared by intelligence wing of Chandigarh police for keeping a tab on them in the view of verdict in the two rape cases against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on August 25.

Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla, said, “We got evidence against Lal Chand and arrested him. Sharanjeet and her son, Gurmeet, had provided shelter to Honeypreet.” Chawla pointed out, “A person cannot keep coloured copies of one’s passport and we have decided to get the recovered passports of the Dera head examined by the concerned authorities. Sharanjeet and Gurmeet was arrested by an SIT headed by ACP Mukesh Malhotra. The mother and son along with Chandigarh policeman will be produced in a local court Tuesday.

One Gopal Bansal, who hails from Rajasthan, was also arrested Monday for his allegd involvement in the violence that broke out after the court verdict convicting the Dera head in Panchkula on August 25. Police said Gopal was a member of a 45-person committee of Dera Sacha Sauda in Rajasthan. Bansal was arrested from Naraingarh area of Ambala district.

Vipasana ‘skips’ police summons

Vipasana, chairperson of Dera Sacha Sauda Trust, failed to appear before the Panchkula police Monday in connection with the investigation related to the August 25 violence, citing health issues.

