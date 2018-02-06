Bid to embarrass govt on Motion of Thanks: In RS, Opposition lists 324 amendments to President address

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address began on Monday, with BJP’s Amit Shah initiating the discussion. The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address began on Monday, with BJP’s Amit Shah initiating the discussion.

Having left the BJP-led government red-faced by passing amendments to the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha twice in the last three years, opposition parties, which have an upper hand in the House, have moved 324 amendments this time. They are engaged in discussions on whether to force a division in the House when the Motion of Thanks will be put to vote later this week.

Among the 324 amendments, there are many on which opposition parties can find common ground.

For instance, among the several amendments moved by senior CPI leader D Raja, one wants this line to the inserted in the President’s Address: “but regret that the Address does not take note of the fact (that the) decision of demonetisation of currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination (had) pushed the economy as well as the common people into a distressful condition”.

An amendment moved by the CPI(M)’s T K Rangarajan, C P Narayanan, K Somaprasad and K K Ragesh wants to insert “but regret that the Address does not mention about growing unemployment and the jobless growth phenomenon in the country and also the failure of the government in providing employment to the unemployed as promised earlier.”

Congress’s T Subbarami Reddy has also moved an amendment on similar lines: “but regret that the Address does not mention about formulation of a comprehensive scheme for tackling growing unemployment and to create more employment opportunities in the rural areas.”

One amendment – moved by Samajwadi Party’s Vishambhar Prasad Nishad and Sukhram Singh Yadav and Congress’s Chhaya Verma – wants to insert the line “but regret that the Address fails to mention the steps to be taken to put an end to suicides being committed unabated by the farmers of the country due to the burden of loans”.

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address began on Monday, with BJP’s Amit Shah initiating the discussion.

The Narendra Modi government had to suffer embarrassment in the Rajya Sabha in 2015 and 2016 when the Opposition managed to pass amendments to the President’s Address.

An amendment moved by Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, expressing regret that the President’s Address did not commit support to rights of all citizens to contest panchayat elections, was carried in 2016. In 2015, an amendment moved by CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury seeking insertion of a line on the government’s failure to curb high-level corruption and bring back black money was carried.

Seventeen opposition parties had last week decided to work together to corner the Modi government on national issues, de-linking the unity in Parliament from their differences at the state-level.

The long list of amendments moved by the Opposition members this time, which they want to be inserted in the Address, range from failure to tackle farmer suicides to lack of job generation and the threat of self-styled cow vigilantes to inclusion of petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST. The Left members’ amendments talk about issues such as price-rise, growing unemployment, attacks on Dalits, and the agrarian crisis.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App