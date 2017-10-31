Bhutan royal couple to visit India

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck will be on a four-day visit from October 31. (File) King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck will be on a four-day visit from October 31. (File)

Bhutan’s royal couple will visit India from Tuesday, in a first high-level visit after the Doklam crisis was resolved. King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, along with Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck and Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck will be on a four-day visit from October 31.

During the visit, the King will meet with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host a dinner in honour of the couple.

“The visit will provide an opportunity to both sides for reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, including plans for befitting celebrations of golden jubilee of establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries in the year 2018, and to advance the special bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation,” the MEA said.

