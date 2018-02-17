Bhupinder Singh Hooda to organise Rath Yatra in Palwal on February 25

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah’s bikers rally in Jind Thursday, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Rath Yatra, which would take place from Hodal town of Palwal district on February 25.

Media advisor to Hooda, Sunil Parti said that the former chief minister will cover all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state during his ‘Jan Kranti Yatra’. Parti said that Hooda had received injuries when ankle of his right leg had fractured a few days back. The incident had taken place when the former CM had fallen on the ground during a function.

“The doctors had advised him to rest for six weeks but the Congress leader felt that it would not be appropriate to sit silent when the farmers are facing major crisis and in the way there attempts to disturb the brotherhood in the state,” Parti added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App