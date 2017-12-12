Bhupinder Singh Hooda slams Khattar government’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ plan

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Express file photo) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Express file photo)

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday hit out at the Khattar government’s plan to hold a three-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Himachal Pradesh, saying the ruling BJP’s concern should have been the deteriorating law and order condition and not “holidaying in the hills”.

Hooda alleged that the government was wasting public money by planning the ‘Shivir’ at an upscale private resort to host brainstorming sessions on governance issues for bureaucrats and ministers from December 15 to 17. “The BJP only knows three things–Charcha (discussion), bhojan (having food) and vishram (taking rest). And that is what they are going to do in that resort in HP,” Hooda said.

Chief Minister M L Khattar would set the tone for the deliberations with regard to his vision for the state on the opening day. Apart from that, three groups would hold simultaneous discussions on “Agriculture reforms for doubling farmers’ income”, “Water utilisation till the last drop”, and “Making Haryana saksham”. “Their real concern should have been how to set right the worsening law and order situation. Rape and murder cases are happening every day. Last week we saw a shocking case in Hisar’s Uklana where a 6-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped and then brutally murdered, but this government is in a slumber,” Hooda told reporters here.

He also questioned the timing of the “Chintan Shivir”. “Which government holds Shivir in the hills during winter. If at all, they could have organised it in Morni in Haryana, which is also a hill town,” he added. Asked about the Uklana rape and murder incident, Hooda said that he was in favour of a CBI probe in this case. The former chief minister said the Khattar government had failed on all fronts. “It is a visionless and directionless government. Debt has crossed Rs 1.4 lakh crore. Every section is fed up with this regime,” he alleged.

Hooda said that the BJP government at the Centre had promised to double peasants’ income by 2022. “They are bluffing the farmers. The farmers are not getting right prices for their produce and the government went back on its promise of implementing the Swaminathan Commission recommendations.” Hooda demanded that the Centre waive farmers’ outstanding loans like UPA, which had waived loans worth Rs 72,000 crore. Asked about Rahul Gandhi, Hooda said his presidentship would add to the strength of the Congress.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App