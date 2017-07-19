Hooda misused official position, illegally re-allotted plot to Congress-owned AJL: ED

ED had registered an Enforcement Case Investigation Report (ESIR) in the matter on July 15, 2016 and questioned both Vora and former chief minister Hooda in April. ED had registered an Enforcement Case Investigation Report (ESIR) in the matter on July 15, 2016 and questioned both Vora and former chief minister Hooda in April.

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda “illegally re-allotted” a plot to the Congress-owned Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and misused his official position to extend the favour to the publisher.

The response has been filed in the petition moved by Congress leader and Chairman of AJL, Moti Lal Vora who has sought quashing of the money laundering case registered by ED in the alleged irregularities in the allotment of the plot to the publisher of the National Herald newspaper.

The 88-year-old Congress leader has alleged harassment by ED during the investigation. The allegation has been been denied by ED saying Vora was only summoned to join the investigation and not harassed.

ED had registered an Enforcement Case Investigation Report (ESIR) in the matter on July 15, 2016 and questioned both Vora and former chief minister Hooda in April.

The Hooda government had allowed a re-allotment of a plot in Sector 6 of Panchkula to AJL in 2005 after the same had been previously denied by successive state governments since 1992. The plot had been initially allotted to AJL by Haryana Urban Development Authority in 1982.

