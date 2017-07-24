Bhupinder Singh Hooda holds traders’ panchayat

Former Harayan chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Files) Former Harayan chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Files)

After holding kisan panchayats in several parts of the state, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Sunday addressed a traders’ panchayat in Karnal to raise issues concerning the business community, such as GST (Goods and Services Tax). Addressing the panchayat, Hooda said the government should simplify the provisions of GST, failing which they would call a panchayat of all traders of the state to take a tough stance on the issue.

A resolution consisting of 12 demands of the traders was passed by the panchayat. Simplification of GST process and making provision of only two returns under GST were among the main demands of the traders. The traders also demanded to exclude clothes from the list of items which come under the purview of GST. They also said there should not be provision of arrest of traders under the new law.

On the occasion, Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda said the Congress would bring a resolution of ‘Kam roko’ over GST in Parliament on Monday to press for the party’s demand to withdraw the “anti-trader provisions of GST.”

