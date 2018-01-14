Bhupinder Singh Hooda hits out at BJP government over law and order situation in Haryana

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar) Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Sunday there is complete breakdown of law and order in the state, hours after two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents.

Hooda said the BJP government has failed to put a check on the rising crime graph.

Demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits, he said, “This government has failed on all fronts. The law and order situation has completely broken down. Children are neither safe in schools nor in their homes. Such heinous crimes are increasing, but the government seems to be in slumber,” he said.

Two minor girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents in Haryana, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.

Police said one of the girls, a 15-year-old school student, had been brutally assaulted and her private parts mutilated.

Referring to the case in which the 15-year-old girl from Kurukshetra district was sexually assaulted and murdered, Hooda said the incident was similar to the Nirbhaya case which took place in Delhi a few years back.

The body of the other victim, an 11-year-old girl, was found in a village in Panipat district this morning, a police official said.

Hooda said these shocking incidents were a grim reminder of how the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated under the BJP government.

Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar also hit out at the state government over alleged deteriorating law and order situation.

