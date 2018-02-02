CBI files chargesheet against ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda in Manesar land deal case

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed a chargesheet against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 34 others in connection with the Manesar land deal case. According to officials, the agency has lodged the chargesheet under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating, and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Former UPSC member Chattar Singh, who was a senior officer in the Haryana government at that time, has also been named in the chargesheet as an accused, they said.

In its FIR, the CBI had alleged that land measuring about 400 acres, whose market value at that time was above Rs 4 crore per acre, was purchased by private builders and others from innocent land owners for only about Rs 100 crore in conspiracy with government officers.

The land was allegedly purchased showing the threat of acquisition by the government, during the period August 27, 2004 to August 24, 2007.

According to CBI, an estimated loss of Rs 1,500 crore had allegedly been caused to the land owners of Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula villages of Gurgaon. The case was registered in September 2015.

It also alleged that the Haryana government had initially issued a notification under the Land Acquisition Act for the acquisition of land measuring about 912 acres for setting up of an industrial model township.

The agency had also stated that the government issued a fresh notification in 2007 and put the land out of the acquisition process after the land had allegedly been grabbed from their owners by private builders under the threat of acquisition at meagre rates.

