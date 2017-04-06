CBI files case against Bhupinder Hooda in AJL land allotment probe

Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo) Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo)

A case has been registered by the CBI on Thursday against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda in connection with alleged irregularities in the land allotted to Associated Journals Limited in Panchkula. In the FIR, the CBI claimed a plot 3,360 square metre plot in Sector 6, Panchkula was allotted to AJL in 1982 and no construction was done till 1992. The plot was later repossessed by the Haryana Urban Development Authority. However, in 2005 it was re-alloted to AJL by allegedly violating the norms laid down by the HUDA. Hooda was also chairman of the urban development body at that time.

The AJL group runs the National Herald, a defunct paper which made a comeback in digital format. The Herald was founded by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The probe against Hooda was transferred to the CBI after by the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government the BJP came to power in Haryana. The Indian Express, in December 2015, was the first to report about the alleged irregularities in the re-allotment of the plot.

Hood had said that the probe against him was “politcal vendetta” by the BJP government. “. “In this case as well as the cases previously handed over to the CBI and Vigilance, the BJP government is indulging in vendetta. There is no irregularity involved in the allotment,” he said.

