Bhujbal supporters knock Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s door

Followers of NCP leader and former deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has been in jail since March 2016, met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray to solicit support for their jailed leader. Thackeray, who was involved in a bitter political battle with Bhujbal over dominance in Nashik city, interestingly supported calls for Bhujbal to be set free and questioned his extended detention. “What more inquiry do they need to conduct? They have sealed everything. What is the need to hold him in jail and not grant him bail,” Raj Thackeray is said to have told the delegation.

Bhujbal’s supporters have been over the past few months carrying out agitations to demand Bhujbal’s release. They had recently held ‘Anyay Pe Charcha’, an initiative where they go to every village and inform villagers the alleged injustice being meted out to their leader. Bhujbal supporters have been claiming that in spite of him cooperating with the investigation he is being denied bail.

On December 18 the bail application of Bhujbal who is in custody on charges of money-laundering pressed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was rejected by a special court. Following both the special court and the Bombay High Court rejecting his earlier bail application filed on medical grounds, he had filed his plea on merits of the case this time.

