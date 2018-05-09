Mumbai: Chhagan Bhujbal set to be discharged from hospital soon

Tests had revealed he suffered from pancreatitis, asthma and high blood pressure. “Asthma and blood pressure problems are under control now,” the doctor said. (Chhagan Bhujbal) Tests had revealed he suffered from pancreatitis, asthma and high blood pressure. “Asthma and blood pressure problems are under control now,” the doctor said. (Chhagan Bhujbal)

NCP LEADER Chhagan Bhujbal is set to be discharged in a few days from King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital. The 70-year-old politician, in jail since March 2016, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on May 4 in a money laundering case.

“His condition is stable. He suffered from severe pancreatitis. Though he has not fully recovered, he can be discharged and be cared for at home,” a senior doctor from the hospital said, adding that it is a matter of days before he is discharged.

The former deputy chief minister was lodged in Arthur Road Jail since 2016 after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was brought to KEM Hospital on March 13 after a special court directed that he undergoes two tests.

Tests had revealed he suffered from pancreatitis, asthma and high blood pressure. “Asthma and blood pressure problems are under control now,” the doctor said.

