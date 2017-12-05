Air India to commence Bhubaneswar-Bangkok direct flight from December 10

The first direct international flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur started on April 26 this year. (Express Archive) The first direct international flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur started on April 26 this year. (Express Archive)

Air India will commence Bhubaneswar-Bangkok service from December 10, the second direct international flight from here, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Tuesday.

The Bhubaneswar-Bangkok flight will leave the Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 3.45 p m twice a week -Thursdays and Sundays.

“Expansion of international air connectivity will give huge boost to tourism, trade & ties with South East Asian countries,” Patnaik tweeted.

The first direct international flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur started on April 26 this year.

