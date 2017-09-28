BHU violence: Will resign, if asked to proceed on leave, says V-C Girish Tripathi

BHU Vice-Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi BHU Vice-Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi

Amid the controversy that has unfolded over the alleged sexual harassment of a student in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), varsity Vice-Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi on Thursday said that he will tender his resignation if he is asked to go on a leave.

Tripathi, whose tenure ends on November 30, also maintained that the HRD ministry has not directed him to proceed on a leave. “So far, nothing of this sort has been communicated to me. I have been in touch with the HRD Minister (Prakash Javadekar) right from the day of the incident and have briefed him about the situation as well as the measures taken. But if am I asked to go on leave, I will resign,” Tripathi said.

He justified his refusal to go on a leave, citing his contribution in improving the functioning of the varsity. “Having done so much, it will be insulting to go on leave two months before my tenure comes to end. I will prefer quitting,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Meanwhile, the routine process of shortlisting Tripathi’s successor has been initiated by the HRD ministry. The ministry officials, however, stated that the appointment of a new VC is completely “coincidental” to the timing of the unrest in the university. ALSO READ: BHU V-C nudged to go on leave as Govt sets ball rolling for successor

Last week, BHU witnessed a strong student agitation as students, most of them women, gathered outside the V-C’s residence to protest an alleged incident of sexual harassment on campus. Several women students were injured when the police allegedly used force to remove them.

In the wake of the incident, Tripathi had alleged that the violence was incited by “rumour mongering” and “outsiders”. The university Proctor had resigned late Tuesday night taking “moral responsibility” for the violence on campus from September 21 to 23.

