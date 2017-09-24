BHU violence: Had inputs that ‘anti-social’ elements will try to vitiate university’s atmosphere, says VC Girish Tripathi

BHU vice chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi (Source: ANI) BHU vice chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi (Source: ANI)

A day after clashes broke out at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) following the lathicharge by the police on the protesting students, BHU Vice-Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi on Sunday said that the university administration had information that some “anti-social” elements would try to vitiate the atmosphere of the university. “We had information that some anti-social elements will try to disturb the environment of the University,” VC Girish Chandra Tripathi was quoted as saying by ANI. Vice-Chancellor Tripathi also alleged that outsiders came in large numbers and tried to fuel the ongoing agitation.

The lathicharge took place on Saturday night on the students who were protesting against the alleged victim shaming by BHU administration. “Some students complained about the installation of CCTVs; it is under process. Some girls said the university should be more sensitive towards safety. I agreed to their viewpoint. Safety and security is important, we will have to consider various aspects with regard to safety in the university,” VC Tripathi said.

“An unfortunate incident took place with one of our students; we’re committed to stringent action and did so too,” the Vice Chancellor added. In a media release, the BHU administration had earlier stated that the ongoing protest was political in nature as it coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Varanasi. “This protest was completely political in nature because it was timed with the PM’s visit, with the intention of soiling the image of the university,” the BHU administration said.

According to students, a first-year boarder was allegedly touched inappropriately by three bike-borne men within the campus on Thursday. They also said that the guards sitting there did not come forward to help the girl. When the girl approached the warden and the chief proctor, the administration allegedly victim-shamed her. “They asked her why she was out so late. They told students that the hostel curfew timings will be shifted from 7 pm to 6 pm,” said a student on the condition of anonymity. Heavy police force has been deployed at the campus to ensure law and order. Varanasi Police said this was the first protest in the university in recent times.

