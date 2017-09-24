BHU violence: Students, journalists injured as CM Yogi Adityanath seeks report on incident 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

A day after violence erupted in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus following the lathicharge by the police on protesting students against alleged victim shaming by varsity administration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday sought a comprehensive report from the Varanasi Commissioner of Police about the incident.

In an ugly turn to the protest, a number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in lathicharge by the police inside the campus last night. Taking the seriousness of the matter, the chief minister has also sought a report in that matter as well.

The incident happened within hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his two-day visit to Varanasi and left for New Delhi. As per police and university sources, the violence erupted after some students, protesting against the alleged eve-teasing incident, wanted to meet the Vice Chancellor at his residence. The security guards of the university stopped them from entering the VC’s residence, after which the students then indulged in stone-pelting, leading to the clash.

According to a PTI report, the university has announced “holidays” from tomorrow until October 2, advancing it from September 28 in the wake of violence. A heavy police force, including 1500 policemen and PAC personnel, have been deployed in and around the campus to maintain law and order in the campus.

Hundreds of students of the BHU have been protesting near the university’s main gate since Thursday against the rising eve-teasing incidents on the campus. Scores of students, especially boarders from BHU’s Triveni hostel, staged a sit-in at the main gate, protesting against the university administration and the hostel management. A first-year boarder from the hostel was allegedly touched inappropriately by three bike-borne men near the Kala Bhawan within the BHU campus on Thursday.

