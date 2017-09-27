BHU violence: Protest cry echoes in national capital

Protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Protest at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Students and alumni of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) stood together at Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday against the violence on the campus last week. Responding to the Chief Proctor’s report and the Vice-Chancellor’s claim that the incident was a case of “eve-teasing” and not molestation, a student who was allegedly beaten said the V-C must clarify the definitions of both the terms.

Mineshi Mishra, a psychology student of the Mahila Mahavidyalaya of BHU, was the only girl student who had come with 11 others from BHU for the protest at Jantar Mantar. Bruises on her body allegedly bore testimony to the lathicharge students faced on Saturday. Mishra said the molestation incident involved a group of men “inserting their hands” in a second-year student’s clothes near Bharat Kala Bhavan.

“If the V-C think this was eve-teasing and not molestation, he should first clarify the definitions of both these terms. According to us, even eve-teasing is a grave issue. But for the VC, eve-teasing is as routine as eating food,” said Mishra. Anand Kumar, another student from BHU, said, “Such incidents have continuously taken place, and the university has been made an experimental ground for the BJP and the RSS.” Former BHU Students’ Union presidents Anand Pradhan, now a professor at IIMC, and Mohan Prakash from the Congress, rued the lack of a union.

