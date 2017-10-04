BHU violence: Police record statements of 14 people

Outside Banaras Hindu University. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File) Outside Banaras Hindu University. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File)

VARANASI POLICE’S Crime Branch team on Tuesday recorded statements of 14 people, including four students and 10 members of the proctorial board of BHU, in connection with the recent violence on the campus.

On September 29, the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Rahul Shukla, had issued notices to 30 people, including students, members of the proctorial board and security guards of BHU, to submit their statements and evidence — if any, in writing or verbally — within three days.

“Today, four students and 10 members of the protorial board, came to the Crime Branch office. While a few submitted their statement in writing, others made oral statements over the incident. We are verifying the statements and the evidence provided by them,” Shukla said. “We are still waiting for the others, who have also been served notices, to get their statements recorded,” he added.

To get these statements recorded, police had issued notices under sections 147 (rioting), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 436 (mischief by fire) of the IPC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App