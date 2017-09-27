BHU violence: NHRC describe police action as ‘inhuman’, seeks govt reply

The NHRC also sought details of action taken against the miscreants and precautionary measures taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur, it said. (File Photo) The NHRC also sought details of action taken against the miscreants and precautionary measures taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur, it said. (File Photo)

Describing police action on agitating students in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as “harsh” and “inhuman”, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday sought a detailed report on the matter from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and University Vice Chancellor.

A statement issued by the NHRC said it had “taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about the alleged inaction by the authorities of the BHU into a complaint of eve-teasing and subsequent use of unwarranted manhandling and thrashing of agitating students, mostly women, by the Uttar Pradesh police” and “has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh and the Vice-Chancellor, BHU calling for a detailed report in the matter.”

The NHRC also sought details of action taken against the miscreants and precautionary measures taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur, it said. The authorities have been given four weeks to reply. Referring to media reports about the incident, it said they were “indicative of lapses on the part of the university authorities including the security guards, who instead of taking quick action into the complaint of eve-teasing, allegedly, indulged in sarcastic comments towards the victim girl.”

The students, it said, were protesting eve-teasing and inaction by the security guards and in return, they were subjected to inhuman treatment by police personnel, which amount to violation of the students’s human rights. The university authorities should have acted sensibly as the matter was related to the dignity of a woman. “The police authorities resorted to rather harsh steps than the situation, perhaps, warranted”, it added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App