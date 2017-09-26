BHU violence: FIR against 1000 students, DM order magisterial inquiry

Students leave the BHU women’s hostel on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo/Annad Singh) Students leave the BHU women’s hostel on Sunday. (Source: Express Photo/Annad Singh)

While an FIR was lodged on Monday against 1,000 unidentified students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for allegedly attacking a police team and indulging in violence, the Varanasi district administration ordered a magisterial inquiry into incidents of the past four days, including the lathicharge on students that took place on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the state government on Monday ordered the removal of Additional City Magistrate Manoj Singh, Circle Officer of Bhelupur area Nivesh Katiyar and Station Officer (SO) of Lanka police station, Rajiv Singh, all of whom were present at the BHU gates during the lathicharge on students.

DM (Varanasi) Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, who ordered the inquiry, told The Indian Express, “Additional district magistrate (rural) has been handed over the inquiry and has been directed to look into all aspects and facts and find out the reasons behind the happenings at BHU.” The FIR against 1,000 students was lodged at Lanka police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by SO Rajeev Singh, who was removed and sent to Police Lines on Monday. The students are facing charges under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty ), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). The students will also face investigation under 7- Criminal Law (Amendment) Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

CO Nivesh Katiyar told The Indian Express, “Groups of students attacked police personnel at the gates when the latter tried to stop them from pelting stones Vice-Chancellor G C Tripathi’s residence on Saturday night. The police force tried to disperse the students only by waving sticks in the air and beating on the ground.”

“On hearing about the matter, additional police teams reached the spot and used force to disperse protesters. Police also fired rubber bullets to bring the situation under control. When police chased students to their hostels, the students lobbed petrol bombs at them. It took over three hours to bring the situation under control,” Katiyar added. AP Singh, who replaced Katiyar as CO of Bhelupur, said, “They are examining video footage and photographs of the violence to identify those involved. They are also recording statements of the students and locals who witnessed the incident, he added.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Nitin Ramesh Gokarn on Monday started an inquiry into the lathicharge on students and incident of violence occurred on campus on Saturday. Sources said that around 20 people had submitted their written statements, whereas nearly 18 persons had gotten their statements recorded over phone during the open hearing held at the commissioner’s office. Commissioner Nitin Gokarn told The Indian Express that he had received written statements of some people related to the incident. “Under what circumstances the lathicharge was ordered in being probed. It, however, appears that there was no need to use lathicharge on girl students. The inquiry is going on.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App