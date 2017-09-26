BHU violence: DM seeks panel for girls’ complaints

Varanasi District magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra on Monday set a letter to the registrar of BHU recommending the formation of a committee to redress complaints of girl students, including those related to hostels. (PTI Photo) Varanasi District magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra on Monday set a letter to the registrar of BHU recommending the formation of a committee to redress complaints of girl students, including those related to hostels. (PTI Photo)

Varanasi District magistrate Yogeshwar Ram Mishra on Monday set a letter to the registrar of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) recommending the formation of a committee to redress complaints of girl students, including those related to hostels. The DM also asked the registrar to ensure representation of girl students in the committee, which will have to submit its report to the vice-chancellor and the university administration will have to take action accordingly.

Mishra told the BHU registrar to get CCTV cameras installed at all entry and exit points of the campus and in girls’ hostels. Also, women security personnel must be deployed in girls’ hostels, he directed. Mishra further advised that proctorial board members and faculty should regularly hold inspections on campus and in hostels to ensure that only students and their relatives are allowed in. He also recommended that they adopt a transparent system for continuous communication with students on campus.

Varanasi SSP RK Bharadwaj too sent a letter to the BHU registrar on Monday, which mentioned that proctorial security staff at the BHU campus wear uniforms similar to those of the police and misbehave with the public, affecting law and order and “damaging the image of the UP Police Department”.

The SSP said that private security guards are prohibited from wearing uniforms similar to those of the police, Army, Navy and air force. The SSP said that a letter in this regard was sent to the university jointly by the DM and SSP in December last year as well, but the lapse was not rectified. The SSP also told the registrar to change the colour and badge of the uniforms by 5 pm on September 26 or legal action would be taken.

