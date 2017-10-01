BHU violence: Cops slap notices on students, security guards

Those served notices have to record their statement with the SP (crime), in writing or verbally, within three days. Those served notices have to record their statement with the SP (crime), in writing or verbally, within three days.

More than 10 students, members of the proctorial board and security guards at BHU have been issued notices by Varanasi Police asking them to submit their statements, evidence and explain if they were active conspirators, rumour mongers or outsiders involved in last week’s violence on the campus.

Notices were sent to 13 students, the proctors’ office that received a complaint of molestation from a student, and security guards who were on duty around the time the second-year student was allegedly molested on campus.

The police issued notices under sections 147 (rioting), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 436 (mischief by fire). The police have also invoked the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Varanasi) R K Bhardwaj said, “We have issued notices to those against whom we have evidence of involvement in the above charges, and to those who we have identified but do not have evidence against. All of them must explain their presence or absence, their role and others’, and all evidence in any form they have from the days of the incidents.”

He added, “We are giving everyone a fair chance to say what they want because careers are involved. But if we find strong evidence against anyone, we will take action against the person in court and put him behind bars.”

The police said they issued notices and were trying to pin rumour-mongers active on social media, active conspirators who participated in the arson and rioting and related cases and those who were from outside the campus.

A student who got a notice said, “The chief minister had said no action would be taken against students. How have we been issued notices? And so few out of the 1,000 people because we are visible in student politics. All men and no women have been served notices.”

