BHU Violence: Congress’ student wing launches campaign across Uttar Pradesh, calls for Student’s Rights Bill

Stating that BHU is not the first campus to face incidents of violence, Congress student wing NSUI has launched a statewide campaign demanding a Students’ Rights Protection Bill. In the around two-month-long campaign, the NSUI has planned to cover degree colleges in every district of the state, undertake signature campaigns and set up helpdesks where students can share points they feel should be part of the Student’s Rights Protection Bill. NSUI officebearers have also included the demand to remove the vice-chancellor of BHU in their campaign.

“BHU is not the first campus to face such incidents, where police forcefully entered the premises and behaved with students, including girls, as if they were criminals. While demanding justice for girls and expulsion of vice-chancellor, student union elections, are all part of our campaign, the main campaign is for demanding Student’s Rights Bill in Uttar Pradesh, which we believe would solve all these problems,” said Mayank Tiwari, NSUI state president.

Tiwari said West Bengal is the only state where an Act is in place to protect the rights of students, and that NSUI officebearers have been asked to make students in colleges across the state aware of the need for the same in UP as well.

“We are gathering suggestions from colleges we are visiting, and at the end of the campaign, we would prepare a document with all the issues, which should be part of the draft bill according to the students,” said Tiwari.

Rohit Kashyap, another NSUI office bearer, said: “The idea is to organise a big event in Lucknow on November 19, the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi, and make this document public. While our officebearers are giving memorandums marked to the Governor in every district they are visiting, we would also give the copy of the compiled document to the government for consideration of bringing about a Students Right’s Protection Bill.” He informed that on Tuesday, the NSUI had undertaken the campaign in Sultanpur and Auraiya districts.

