The Campus Lines: Regulations governing colleges across the country

BHU women students protesting against the vice-chancellor last week. (Express Photo: Anand Singh) BHU women students protesting against the vice-chancellor last week. (Express Photo: Anand Singh)

With a sexual harassment case and subsequent police action at BHU turning the spotlight on rules stacked against women on campus, The Sunday Express looks at regulation that govern them in colleges across the country.

Jawaharlal Nehru University

(18 hostels; 5 for women, 4 co-ed hostels, plus one hostel for married couples)

Hostel restrictions: The official timing for both men and women to report back in hostels is 10 pm, but this is never followed. Students can stay out till whenever they want. Nobody needs to be informed.

Women are allowed in men’s hostels, technically till 11 pm. During checks after this, if women are found in men’s rooms, the men may be fined up to Rs 2,000. Men are not allowed in women’s hostels.

Co-ed hostels are divided into men’s and women’s wings, with a common mess. Women’s entry into the men’s wing is permitted, but the reverse is not allowed.

Library: Reading rooms of the central library remain open 24×7 for all.

JAMIA MILLIA ISLAMIA UNIV, Delhi

(4 hostels, 2 for women)

Hostel restrictions: Men have no set timings. Women, however, have to be in latest by 8 pm. At one of the women hostels, two late nights are allowed in a month. There is also mandatory attendance in women’s hostels at 8 pm every day.

Technically, both men and women need to get a letter signed by their local guardian if they want to stay out. However, residents of men’s hostels say nobody follows this rule. Women, on the other hand, not only need to get the form signed by a local guardian, but also show the warden an SMS from their parents granting them permission to stay out.

If women are late even by 15 minutes, a note is made in the hostel register; three such notes invite a showcause notice.

Library: Open for all students till 4.30 am. However, given hostel timings, women can’t access the library after 8 pm.

ST STEPHEN’S COLLEGE, Delhi University (DU)

(3 women and 3 men hostels)

Hostel restrictions: On paper, all students are to be in at 10 pm. However, students say the timings are not applied for men. There is no provision for late-night stay outside the campus.

Women are expected to take permission from local guardians, warden and dean of residence if they want to leave the campus, and are allowed four such ‘leaves’ per month. No such rules for men. Women students say they are not allowed to wear shorts or slinky tops to the common mess.

Library: Open for all students till 5 pm.

Tata Institute of social sciences (TISS), Mumbai

(6 hostels, of which 3 are for women while another has a women’s wing)

Hostel restrictions: The deadline to return to hostels is 12.30 am for both men and women. Those who wish to stay out for the night have to submit a signed undertaking to hostel authorities. Those returning to the hostel after 12.30 have to sign a muster. Men and women can’t enter each others’ hostels, which student unions want revoked.

Library: Library is open to both 24×7

IIT, Mumbai

(16 hostels; 2 for women, 1 co-ed hostel)

Hostel restrictions: The deadline to return to hostels is 10 pm for both men and women. Those reaching after the stipulated time have to pay a fine of Rs 500. Men and women, however, have access to each others’ hostels between 10.30 am and 10.30 pm. If a students are found at each others’ hostel post the stipulated time, the person whose room they visited will have to pay Rs 5000 as fine.

Library: Open to both from 9 am to 5 pm.

University of Madras

(A hostel each for men and women)

Hostel restrictions: Women have to be back in their hostels by 9.30 pm. No curbs for men. Those who want to stay outside must submit an application at the hostel office. Men are not allowed inside women’s hostels, but can have women guests with permission.

Library: Open between 8 am and 8 pm, but women say they are advised to leave after 6.30 pm for “safety reasons”.

IIT Madras

(20 hostels, 4 for women)

Hostel restrictions: No strict timings in hostels. Men are not allowed inside women’s hostels, but once a year, during ‘hostel days’, women have free access to men’s hostels between 9 am and 9 pm.

Library: Open round the clock for all.

National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

(6 hostels, 3 for women, plus two PG hostels for women)

Hostel restrictions: Hostel residents not allowed to leave campus without permission. For first-year students only, there is a strict curfew time of 8 pm. For the seniors there is no curfew. Men and women can’t enter each others’ hostels, their interactions restricted to common rooms. About 40 per cent of students are women; their number has grown over the years.

Library: Open even on vacations, outsiders are also allowed.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

(120 admitted every year to undergraduate programme; no co-ed hostel)

Hostel restrictions: No strictly enforced timings for hostels. Women are allowed in men hostels till 11 pm, after providing their names to security. Men are not allowed in women hostels. About 20 per cent of students are women.

Library: Main library stays open till 2 am on weekdays.

University of Hyderabad

(10 hostels, no co-ed hostels)

Hostel restrictions: No restrictions on student movement. No permission is required by anyone to stay out for the night. Women and men are not allowed into each others’ hostels.

Library: Open for all from 8 am to midnight.

English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad

(5 hostels, no co-ed hostels)

Hostel restrictions: Security guards at each hostel can ask for identity cards. Students are expected to be inside the campus by 10 pm. For staying out of the campus beyond 10 pm, students need the warden’s permission. In November 2014, EFLU banned entry of women into men’s hostels after a woman alleged she was raped by two friends at a party in one of the rooms. Men can’t enter women’s hostels either. In all hostels, they can meet in assigned visitors’ rooms.

Library: Open for all from 8 am to 12 am.

Jammu University, Jammu

(4 men’s hostels and 3 women’s hostels)

Hostel restrictions: Women have to report back by 8 pm in summers and 7 pm in winters. For night stay outside the hostel, local guardian has to grant permission in writing. For men, the last reporting time is 10 pm and they can stay out for the night after informing the hostel warden and mess in-charge.

Library use: Central Library is open 24×7 for men; women must return to hostels as per hostel timings.

Kashmir University

( 4 hostels, 2 for women)

Hostel restrictions: Women have to report back to hostels by 8 pm in summers, while in winters it depends on the time of the evening namaaz. For night stay, women need permission in writing from the local guardian. For men, the last reporting time is 10 pm and they can stay out for the night after informing the hostel warden and mess in-charge.

Library: Central library is open 24×7 for men; women must return as per hostel timings.

LOVELY PROFESSIONAL UNIVERSITY (LPU), Kapurthala

(6 hostels each for men and women)

Hostel restrictions: Women must report back to hostels by 7:30 pm in summers, and 6.30 in winters; for men, the timings are 8 pm throughout the year. Students can leave the hostel, even for home, only after applying online and getting parents’ permission. No one is allowed to stay out for the night. Women and men are not allowed in each others’ hostels.

Library: Open for all students between 8 am and midnight. Women students are escorted by security guards from the hostel to the library and back after 8 pm.

Panjab University, Chandigarh

(8 men’s hostels, 9 women’s hostels, 1 international hostel, 1 working women’s hostel)

Hostel restrictions: Women must report back by 9.30 pm; late entry is allowed till 12 am with a Rs 250 fine. There are no specific timings for men. Men and women are allowed to stay out for the night, after making an entry. Both are allowed in the messes of each others’ hostels, and also in guest-rooms of a few hostels.

Men’s hostels do not have washing machines, which the women have. Television sets in common rooms of some women hostels are switched off at a specific time. There are no such curbs for the men.

Library: Open 24/7 for both.

Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla

(14 hostels, 10 for women)

Hostel restrictions: Women have been on the surge in HPU, with the ratio now at 75: 25. In the past five years, three men’s hostels have been converted to women’s hostels. In the hostels, all students have to report back at 7 pm in winter, and 7.30 in summer, with 30 minutes of relaxation. Students are allowed to stay out for the night, provided they give in writing the reasons, place of stay and contact, and approximate time of return. Women and men are allowed up to the guest-rooms in each others’ hostels.

Women’s hostels have better facilities, including washing machines, sewing machines, auditorium, study room and common room, gym, besides Internet.

Library: Men have access throughout the day. Women can go the library in groups, after seeking permission, till 11 pm.

University of Rajasthan, Jaipur

(19 hostels including in constituent colleges; 10 hostels for men and 9 for women)

Hostel restrictions: While women have to return to their hostels by 8.30pm, there are no strict restrictions for the men, though their gates close at 10:30pm. Women have to seek written permission if they want to stay out for the night, a provision in the mens’ hostels too but one that is rarely implemented.

Library: Timings are common for both.

IIT Kanpur

(10 hostels; one of them co-ed)

Hostel restrictions: Hostel gates are open 24×7, for both men and women. They are allowed in each others’ rooms except between 12 am and 6 am. To stay out for the night, both have to apply for permission. Women’s hostels do not have facilities for games such as hockey and football.

Library: Open 24×7 during exams, otherwise between 8 am and midnight.

Lucknow University

(16 hostels, 6 for women; no co-ed hostel)

Hostel restrictions: Women should be in the hostel before 7.30 pm, and can only stay out longer after informing authorities. There are no time restrictions for men. They are not allowed in each others’ rooms.

Library: Only open during college time.

Amity University, Noida

(6 hostels, 3 for women; no co-ed hostels)

Timing: The time to be back in hostels is 7 pm for all students. If anyone wants to stay out longer, permission is needed. To stay out for the night, parents must give permission.

Library: Open till 8 pm for both.

IIT Roorkee

(7,561 students; 9 hostels for men, 2 for women; no co-ed hostel)

Hostel restrictions: Since March, women, who make up 16.85 per cent of current student strength, are also allowed to stay outside the hostel through the night. To stay out of the campus for the night, women must get a permission letter signed by the assistant warden at the college main gate mentioning the purpose of leaving the campus. The rule does not apply to men.

Library: Timings from 8.30 am to 12 am for all students. But open 24 hours for exams.

Barkatullah University, Bhopal

(Around 2,500 students; 3 hostels each for men and women; no co-ed hostel)

Hostel restrictions: Though both women and men are supposed to return to their hostels by 7.30 pm, the rule is not enforced for men. If women want to return late, they have to inform the warden in writing.

Women and men are not allowed in each others’ hostels. The ratio of student remains around 60:40, with more men. Non-vegetarian is banned in hostels.

Library: Open 10 am to 9 pm, for all.

Patna University

(2,500 students; 20 undergraduate hostels, only 8 functional, 4 for women; no co-ed hostel

Hostel restrictions: Same for all hostel residents. A student has to return by 6.30 pm (maximum half an hour relaxation). In case of further delay, a student has to seek special permission from the hostel superintendent. Women and men are not allowed in each others’ hostels. Food is more spicy in women’s hostels, while there are more sweets for men. Officials say they prepare the menu after a survey.

Library: One, common for boys and girls

GAUHATI UNIVERSITY, Guwahati

(5,400 students; 23 hostels, of which, 11 for women; no co-ed hostel)

Hostel restrictions: Men have to return to the hostel by 9 pm; women, who are 70 per cent of total students, must be back by 6.30 pm in winters, and 7.15 in summers. If they are using the library on the campus, they have to be back by 9 pm. For staying out at night, both have to obtain permission from their respective wardens. For a woman staying out, her parents have to contact the warden and obtain permission, while providing specific reason and notifying the place where she will stay. Women can go to the visitors’ room in men’s hostels, but not to individual rooms. And vice-a-versa.

Library: Central library open till 9 pm but women require permission to stay till 9 pm.

Fergusson College, Pune

(Around 8,000 students; no co-ed hostel)

Hostel restrictions: Women must report back by 8 pm in hostels; men by 10 pm. To stay out for the night, women have to inform hostel superintendents two days in advance, take permission from the director and rector of the hostel, while the local guardian has to sign the leave form. Men have to inform the superintendent and rector before leaving.

Library: Open for all from 8 am to 8 pm.

Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kochi

(4 hostels for men and 5 for women)

Hostel restrictions: Women have to report to the hostel by 8 pm, a recent concession from 6 pm. Men don’t have any such restrictions. Women reporting late at the hostel have to take prior permission of hostel authorities, specifying a genuine reason. Men and women can’t enter each others’ hostels. There is a uniform for students of engineering. At hostels, women are expected to dress up in “below-knee dress” and have “plaited hair”.

Library: Functions till 10 pm, but girls must return to hostels by 8 pm.

