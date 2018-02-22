BHU students object to play ‘glorifying’ Nathuram Godse, file complaint

Outside Banaras Hindu University. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File) Outside Banaras Hindu University. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File)

A group of students from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Wednesday filed a police complaint objecting to a play on Nathuram Godse, which was part of the cultural fest at the University, this week.

In the complaint, the students alleged that the performance based on the controversial Marathi play I, Nathuram Godse Speaking, portrayed Mahatma Gandhi in “poor light, held him responsible for Partition, and justified his assassination”.

“How did a programme, which hurts the country’s constitutional values be allowed? This is indicative of a larger conspiracy. Sentenced to death by the courts, terrorist Godse’s glorifying portrayal amounts to hurting the unity and pride of India and this is nothing less than deshdroh. We demand an inquiry into this.”

In the complaint the students alleged that the play glorified Nathuram Godse, who was sentenced to death for assassinating Gandhi, and amounts to sedition.

Sanjeev Mishra, Station House Officer, Lanka, said he has “accepted” a complaint over the purported performance. The complaint was lodged after a video clip of the play went viral on social media. “We are yet to receive any videos of the programme. Once we receive them, we will enquire into the incident. The complaints have also been forwarded to the BHU’s proctorial board. We are investigating the matter, including some allegations of the performance being based on banned literature,” Mishra said.

Srinivas Pandey, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Professor of Hindi, said, “I have to enquire into the incident. I have not heard of it. That said, there is nothing wrong in such portrayals. Everyone must be respected and loved, these are our mahapurush. We must respect them.”

BHU’s chief proctor Royana Singh did not receive calls and could not be reached for a comment.

