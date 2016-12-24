BHU students launch drive to make campus go cashless

BHU claims the decision follows increasing incidents of

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students have launched a new campaign to encourage people to adopt digital payment methods inside the campus, with the varsity administration installing PoS machines at its hospitals in Varanasi. The ‘Mera Mobile Mera Batua’ drive by the students was launched on Friday, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people in Varanasi to shift toward electronic payment methods.

BHU administration has initiated actions to install Point of Sale (PoS) machines at its 15 registration counters to receive money from patients. It has installed the machines at its medicine shops within the Sir Sunder Lal Hospital and Trauma Centre campus. Nearly 35 such machines have been provided by State Bank of India to the administration. Out of them, 20 have been installed at the hospitals and 15 at registration counters to charge fee from patients, a statement from the university said.