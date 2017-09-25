Activists slam police action on BHU students, write to President, PM

BHU crackdown: Women’s college students going home after BHU administration order. (Source: Express photo by Annad Singh) BHU crackdown: Women’s college students going home after BHU administration order. (Source: Express photo by Annad Singh)

More than 40 rights activists and teachers on Sunday wrote to the President, Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to register their concern on the violence on the Benaras Hindu University campus where on Saturday night police allegedly lathicharged girl students. The letter, addressed to Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, had the names of activists Aruna Roy and Harsh Mander among others.

It said: “We demand immediate action be taken against the brutal police act and setting up of judicial inquiry of this event. We demand that the requirements put down by the students are met immediately.” The activists said they “strongly condemn the university authorities and the brutal police action on students sitting on a strike since 22nd of September protesting against the sexual harassment within the campus”. The letter also spoke of the lathicharge on Saturday night.

“The police entered the university campus and the girls hostels and dragged girls out and assaulted them. They used tear gas and rubber bullets were used on the unarmed students. Even those students sitting on hunger strike were not spared,” it said. “What is even more appalling is the response of the state and University administration to the public outrage against this barbaric act,” it said.

“The Vice-Chancellor has reacted to this incident of peaceful protest by forcibly shutting down all girls’ hostels till October 2nd and (is) literally throwing the girls out. Hostel administration have been instructed to call guardians of the girls to mention that the hostels are shut down and that anyone who stays back should do that at their own risk.”

The activists said what was happening on the campus showed “a complete failure of the Vice-Chancellor of the University to protect students and their right to free speech”. They demanded “immediate action” against the police, suspension of the SP/DIG, a judicial inquiry of the event and meeting the demands of the students and ensure their treatment and safety.

