BHU students protesting against eve-teasing lathicharged, CM Yogi Adityanath seeks report

Students and police in a standoff in Varanasi late Saturday night. PTI Photo Students and police in a standoff in Varanasi late Saturday night. PTI Photo

SEVERAL STUDENTS were injured as police resorted to a lathicharge to disperse protesters at the Banaras Hindu University on Saturday night. At least four girls are reported to have suffered head injuries. The students were protesting against a sexual harassment incident.

In purported videos of the violence on Saturday, policemen are seen trying to enter a girls’ hostel and beating up the inmates. Students alleged that police lobbed teargas shells and fired rubber pellets.

According to sources, violence erupted after some students sought to meet Vice Chancellor G C Tripathi at his residence on Saturday night. Students alleged that two professors, who are on the proctorial board, began raining lathis on them. This was followed by a police lathicharge at the BHU Lanka gate, where girl students have been protesting since Thursday night.

On Thursday, a student of the Arts Faculty was allegedly harassed by three men on a motorcycle inside the campus while she was returning to her hostel. The student alleged that security guards, about 100 metres from where the incident happened, did nothing to stop the men. She said her warden, instead of taking up the issue with her superiors, asked her why was she was returning late to the hostel.

As news of the lathicharge spread, some students reportedly tried to break the lock of the Triveni women’s hostel. They were allegedly beaten up by the police. The men’s hostels, like Birla and Chanakya, were also reportedly targeted by the police. Two journalists who were covering the incident were also injured.

“Police attacked all the female students sitting on dharna at the BHU main gate. There was chaos. They entered boys’ hostels, and beat us up. We pelted stones in self-defence. Police used pellet guns, which injured many students,” alleged Abhisheel, a law student.

But BHU spokesperson Rajesh Singh denied reports of a lathicharge. “A group of students tried to enter the V-C lodge at midnight. Security personnel dispersed them,” he said.

Varanasi SSP Ram Krishna Bhardwaj said they had not received any complaints of students being injured. “A few policemen were injured in the incident. An FIR has been registered. Nobody has been arrested and the situation is under control,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report from Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Nitin Gokarn. Speaking to The Indian Express, Gokarn said he has started an investigation.

A day after the violence, the BHU administration cut off water and power supply to hostels on Sunday. But the BHU spokesperson denied reports that students had been told to vacate the hostels. “Earlier the mid-semester break was scheduled for September 28. That date has been advanced to September 25. Academic work will remain suspended till October 1 and October 2 is already a holiday,” he said.

Hundreds of students staged a road blockade on Sunday to protest against last night’s violence. Nearly 1,500 policemen, including PAC personnel, have been deployed in and around the campus to maintain law and order.

