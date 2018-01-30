BHU student booked for ‘slapping’ classmate

Banaras Hindu University. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File) Banaras Hindu University. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File)

An MA student of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was booked after he allegedly slapped a female classmate on Monday. The incident took place in the afternoon while classes were going on, police said. “A case under IPC sections for assault and molestation has been registered against the student and he has been detained for questioning. The chief proctor is planning to take punitive action against the student by suspending him for six or more months and withdrawing hostel and other related facilities,” a police officer said.

Police said the student allegedly got into an altercation with his classmate at around 2 pm in class, and ended up slapping her. His classmate, in her complaint, also alleged that he had physically assaulted her on earlier occasions as well. “She has alleged that he used to harass her over her interacting with other male friends, had molested and beaten her earlier as well,” the officer added.

BHU Chief Proctor Royana Singh was not available for comments.

