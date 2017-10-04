BHU Registrar Neeraj Tripathi appointed as interim vice-chancellor

French author Danino objected to appointments on BHU campus. (Express Photo: Anand Singh) French author Danino objected to appointments on BHU campus. (Express Photo: Anand Singh)

BHU Registrar Neeraj Tripathi was appointed as the university’s interim vice-chancellor after Girish Tripathi went on an indefinite leave, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Girish Tripathi, who is due to retire on November 26, was advised by the government to go on leave. The university also invited applications for its vice-chancellor’s post. The Indian Express first reported that the HRD minsitry is keen on identifying Girish Tripathi’s successor before his retirement as, according to the BHU Act, the incumbent V-C will continue in the post if no appointment has been made.

Girish Tripathi has been facing criticism for his alleged mishandling of students protest over an incident of alleged sexual harassment on campus and several cases of alleged institutional bias against women.

He went on leave Monday citing personal reasons, according to university sources. According to the BHU Act, if the university head goes on leave, the Rector will act as the head — in the Rector’s absence, the university Registrar will assume charge as V-C.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd