Only in Express
  • BHU Registrar Neeraj Tripathi appointed as interim vice-chancellor

BHU Registrar Neeraj Tripathi appointed as interim vice-chancellor

Girish Tripathi went on leave Monday citing personal reasons, according to university sources.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:October 4, 2017 10:25 am
BHU, BHU VC, banaras Hindu University, BHU VC leave, BHU students, Girish Chandra Tripathi, BHU violence, BHU lathicharge, Uttar Pradesh, French author Danino objected to appointments on BHU campus. (Express Photo: Anand Singh)
Related News

BHU Registrar Neeraj Tripathi was appointed as the university’s interim vice-chancellor after Girish Tripathi went on an indefinite leave, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

Girish Tripathi, who is due to retire on November 26, was advised by the government to go on leave. The university also invited applications for its vice-chancellor’s post. The Indian Express first reported that the HRD minsitry is keen on identifying Girish Tripathi’s successor before his retirement as, according to the BHU Act, the incumbent V-C will continue in the post if no appointment has been made.

Girish Tripathi has been facing criticism for his alleged mishandling of students protest over an incident of alleged sexual harassment on campus and several cases of alleged institutional bias against women.

He went on leave Monday citing personal reasons, according to university sources. According to the BHU Act, if the university head goes on leave, the Rector will act as the head — in the Rector’s absence, the university Registrar will assume charge as V-C.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. B
    babur
    Oct 4, 2017 at 11:20 am
    One crooked bra-man gone...another comes. All positions occupied by scheming bra-man pigs at the cost of big majority of other ppl.
    (3)(0)
    Reply
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 04: Latest News