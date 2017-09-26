BHU lathicharge LIVE updates: University did not deal with complaint in sensitive manner, says Varanasi Commissioner

BHU lathicharge live updates: Tensions have escalated in BHU since the lathicharged on students by the police. BHU lathicharge live updates: Tensions have escalated in BHU since the lathicharged on students by the police.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Nitin Gokarn on Tuesday blamed Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration in the preliminary report submitted to Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, news agency ANI reported. In his report, Gokarn said that the university administration did not deal with the complaint filed by the victim in a sensitive manner. It added that the administration failed to handle the situation on time.

Gokarn submitted his report a day after an FIR was lodged against 1000 unidentified students of the university for allegedly attacking a police team and indulging in violence. Varanasi district administration also ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incidents of the past four days, including the lathicharge on students. Tensions have escalated in BHU since the lathicharge on students at the hands of the police on Saturday. The students were protesting against the university administration for allegedly victim shaming a student who was sexually harassed by three men inside the campus.

BHU violence Live updates:

9:30 am: BHU Vice-Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi spoke to The Indian Express about the incident of sexual harassment in the university that led to protests. “I think this issue was created by outsiders and the shape it took is what is more unfortunate than the initial incident itself… Some people with vested interests and ulterior motives have triggered this incident,” Tripathi said. He went on to describe the incident as “eve-teasing” and said, “First of all, it is not an incident of molestation, it is one of eve-teasing.” The university is doing its best to ensure women’s safety on the campus. Later he added: “If we are going to listen to every demand of every girl we won’t be able to run the university.” Read More

9:10 am: Gokaran, in his report has said that the university did not deal with the victim’s complaint in a sensitive manner and also failed to handle the situation in time.

9:00 am: Varanasi Commissioner Nitin Gokarn has submitted his preliminary report to Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, in which he has blamed University administration, news agency ANI reported.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd